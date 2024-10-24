Brave Blossoms Gear Up for All Blacks Challenge

In anticipation of their monumental game against the All Blacks, Coach Eddie Jones has expressed confidence in Japan's ability to challenge the reigning champions with an unrelenting, fast-paced approach when they meet at Yokohama's International Stadium on Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms seek redemption from past defeats against New Zealand, having come close to victory two years ago. Jones emphasized the need to maintain pressure throughout the game, employing a high-speed offensive strategy from start to finish.

Team lineup changes include Yoshitaka Yazaki returning at fullback and the introduction of new talents, Jone Naikabula and Kazuki Himeno, in key positions. Japan plans to adopt a resilient defensive stance while highlighting a transition period within the squad ahead of the crucial match against the formidable All Blacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)