Ravichandran Ashwin Achieves Historic Feat in ICC World Test Championship

In a landmark achievement for Indian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin has surpassed Australian spin legend Nathan Lyon to become the all-time leading wicket-taker in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Ashwin reached this significant milestone during the second Test against New Zealand held at Pune's MCA Stadium.

The star spinner took three wickets for 48 runs in 19 overs during the first innings, bringing his overall tally to 189 wickets in 39 matches since the league format was introduced in 2019. With an impressive bowling average of 20.71 and best figures of 7/71, Ashwin has solidified his position as a leading force in international test cricket.

Ashwin's ascendancy in the current 2023-25 cycle with 57 wickets in 12 matches further highlights his prowess. As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, Ashwin and Lyon are set to renew their battle for spin supremacy on Australian soil, potentially for the last time. This comes amidst a crucial must-win match for India to maintain their decade-long home dominance.

