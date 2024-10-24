Yankees Set for Historic World Series Return After 15 Years

The New York Yankees are poised to make history once again as they chase their 28th World Series title against the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking their first return to the prestigious event in 15 years.

The Yankees have long dominated the record books, surpassing any rivals by a significant margin. Johnny Damon, a key player in their last triumph in 2009, comments that despite the long hiatus, the team's legacy remains intact and this year's series is rich with anticipation.

Aaron Judge, a standout performer, is a crucial part of the Yankees' lineup, noted for his impressive home run record. Despite a midseason slump, the Yankees have rallied, achieving the American League's top record and eyeing another monumental victory.

