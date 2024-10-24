Cracking Down on Homophobic Chants: France's Soccer Stance

In a bold move to combat homophobia in sports, France's interior minister has demanded that soccer matches be halted if fans engage in homophobic chanting. This follows the identification of two individuals suspected of initiating such chants during a game between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg.

The minister, Bruno Retailleau, spoke to France Inter Radio on Thursday, emphasizing the need for severe punishment, stressing that this behavior is no longer tolerable. Traditionally, homophobic chants have echoed frequently in Ligue 1 matches, with struggle to find effective solutions continuing.

PSG, embroiled in controversy over chants against Marseille, reiterated its commitment to fighting discrimination. Beyond fines and stand closures, French law imposes stringent penalties, including imprisonment, for public anti-gay insults. The issue remains prevalent, as evidenced by recent incidents involving PSG players and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)