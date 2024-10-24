Left Menu

Cracking Down on Homophobic Chants: France's Soccer Stance

France's interior minister calls for halting soccer matches featuring homophobic chants in stadiums. Two individuals faced identification for starting such chants in a recent PSG game. Despite measures, the culture persists. PSG reaffirms its stand against discrimination, while sanctions and legal actions loom over French soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:55 IST
Cracking Down on Homophobic Chants: France's Soccer Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a bold move to combat homophobia in sports, France's interior minister has demanded that soccer matches be halted if fans engage in homophobic chanting. This follows the identification of two individuals suspected of initiating such chants during a game between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg.

The minister, Bruno Retailleau, spoke to France Inter Radio on Thursday, emphasizing the need for severe punishment, stressing that this behavior is no longer tolerable. Traditionally, homophobic chants have echoed frequently in Ligue 1 matches, with struggle to find effective solutions continuing.

PSG, embroiled in controversy over chants against Marseille, reiterated its commitment to fighting discrimination. Beyond fines and stand closures, French law imposes stringent penalties, including imprisonment, for public anti-gay insults. The issue remains prevalent, as evidenced by recent incidents involving PSG players and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024