Water Woes at MCA Stadium: Fan Frustration during India-NZ Test
During the India-New Zealand Test at MCA Stadium, a delay in water bottle delivery led to unrest among fans. The association apologized, blaming logistical issues and heavy traffic for the lapse, and promised chilled water for future events to prevent repeat occurrences.
Fans experienced frustration at the MCA Stadium during the India-New Zealand Test due to delays in the supply of packaged water bottles, prompting them to chant against the host association. The match witnessed an attendance of approximately 18,000 spectators.
Many fans, exposed to the sun in uncovered seats, quickly made their way to water stations after the first session, only to discover a lack of available water. This led to increasing queues and chants against the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), until security teams distributed water bottles to calm the situation.
MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal extended an apology to fans, citing logistical issues and heavy traffic as reasons for the delay. He assured that chilled water will be available in the future to prevent such incidents. The incident took place mainly at the stadium's Hill End and was resolved by the tea break.
