Turning the Tables: Pakistan Spins Out England
England's batting line-up struggled against Pakistan in the decisive third Test, ending day one with 267 runs. Batters Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett were standout performers with scores of 89 and 52, respectively, but overall faced challenges from the spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a gripping showdown, England was bowled out for 267 by Pakistan on the opening day of the series-deciding third test.
Electing to bat first, standout performances came from Jamie Smith, with an impressive 89, and Ben Duckett, who notched up 52. However, the team found themselves at the mercy of the spin duo, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who expertly dismantled their lineup.
The series, teetering at 1-1, sees the decisive game unfold as both teams eye the coveted series victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Pakistan
- cricket
- test series
- Jamie Smith
- Ben Duckett
- Sajid Khan
- Noman Ali
- spin duo
- third test
Advertisement