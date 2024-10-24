Left Menu

India Triumphs in ODI Opener Led by Bowlers' Brilliance

India secured a 59-run victory against New Zealand in the first women's ODI, led by Radha Yadav's exceptional bowling. India's potent bowling dismissed the Kiwis for 168, chasing 228. Debutant Saima Thakor and solid performances from Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia were crucial in dismantling New Zealand's innings.

Updated: 24-10-2024
India clinched an impressive 59-run win over New Zealand in the first women's ODI, courtesy of stellar bowling performances led by Radha Yadav. Yadav's left-arm spin was instrumental in restricting the Kiwis to 168, as India defended their total of 227 runs.

Debutant pacer Saima Thakor made an immediate impact by dismissing Suzie Bates early, setting the tone for a disciplined bowling attack. Yastika Bhatia's quick reflexes behind the stumps further hampered New Zealand's run chase.

Despite a brief resistance from Brook Halliday and Maddy Green, India's bowlers maintained pressure, ensuring New Zealand's comeback hopes were thwarted. Earlier, India's batting struggled against the Kerr sisters, failing to capitalize on good starts, but the bowlers lifted the team to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

