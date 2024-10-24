India Triumphs in ODI Opener Led by Bowlers' Brilliance

India clinched an impressive 59-run win over New Zealand in the first women's ODI, courtesy of stellar bowling performances led by Radha Yadav. Yadav's left-arm spin was instrumental in restricting the Kiwis to 168, as India defended their total of 227 runs.

Debutant pacer Saima Thakor made an immediate impact by dismissing Suzie Bates early, setting the tone for a disciplined bowling attack. Yastika Bhatia's quick reflexes behind the stumps further hampered New Zealand's run chase.

Despite a brief resistance from Brook Halliday and Maddy Green, India's bowlers maintained pressure, ensuring New Zealand's comeback hopes were thwarted. Earlier, India's batting struggled against the Kerr sisters, failing to capitalize on good starts, but the bowlers lifted the team to victory.

