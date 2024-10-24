Rani Rampal: From Hockey Queen to Mentorship

Rani Rampal, the acclaimed former captain of the Indian women's hockey team, is set to embark on a new chapter in her illustrious career. After announcing her retirement, she will take on the roles of Women's Mentor and Indian Coach at Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming Hockey India League this December.

Rani's transition from playing to coaching follows a celebrated 14-year international career. Known as the 'Queen of Indian Hockey,' she leads with a legacy of triumphs, including a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her journey from humble beginnings to national stardom has been an inspiration.

Renowned for her indomitable spirit, Rani leaves the field with a trail of accolades such as the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. As she focuses on mentoring the next generation, her story remains a powerful symbol of breaking barriers and embodying the essence of perseverance and success in sports.

