WFI Pulls Out of World Wrestling Championship Amid Ministry Interference

The Wrestling Federation of India is withdrawing its team from the World Wrestling Championship in Albania due to alleged interference from India's sports ministry, leading to court orders that restrict its autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:39 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to withdraw its team from the upcoming World Wrestling Championship in Tirana, Albania, scheduled for October 28. The decision comes amid ongoing disputes over alleged interference in the federation's operations by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

In a letter addressed to United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic, the WFI outlined its grievances, highlighting a directive from the Indian court mandating the formation of an Ad-Hoc Committee to manage WFI affairs, following MYAS' instructions from December 2023.

The WFI expressed its discontent with the government's actions, which have led to legal battles initiated by notable wrestlers, and requested UWW to invoke Article 6.3 for appropriate action. The federation also hopes to make this a formal complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the sports ministry's influence compromising its autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

