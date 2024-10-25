Left Menu

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

McLaren's Lando Norris acknowledges the need to adapt his racing tactics to compete with Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Despite current standings, Norris remains focused on improving his skills against the world-leading Formula One driver, aiming to refine his approach while recognizing the learning experience it provides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 05:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 05:50 IST
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry
Lando Norris

In a candid admission, McLaren's Lando Norris acknowledged the need for strategic adjustments in his racing approach to challenge Red Bull's reigning Formula One leader, Max Verstappen. With five rounds left and a 57-point deficit, the Briton recognized Verstappen's superior defensive and offensive racing prowess.

Norris, who placed fourth in the recent U.S. Grand Prix, highlighted his learning curve in the high-stakes competition. At Thursday's Mexico City Grand Prix, he reflected on the experience gained amid his pursuit to match Verstappen's level of performance. "I have a lot to learn," Norris noted.

The McLaren team is calling for a review after Norris incurred a penalty for a contentious track maneuver last race, a decision that has sparked broad disagreement among viewers and the team itself. Nevertheless, Norris remains committed to adapting strategically without overhauling his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024