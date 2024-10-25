Left Menu

Santner's Stellar Spell Strengthens New Zealand's Grip on India

Mitchell Santner's seven-wicket haul helped New Zealand dismiss India for 156. The visitors lead by 301 runs at stumps, securing a strong position in the Pune Test. Tom Latham's timely 86 boosted New Zealand, while India's resistance faltered despite early efforts by Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST
Santner's Stellar Spell Strengthens New Zealand's Grip on India
Mitchell Santner

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner delivered a spectacular performance, claiming seven wickets to help dismiss India for 156 in their first innings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. At stumps on day two, the visitors reached 198-5, reinforcing their strong position in the series against India.

Remarkable batting from Tom Latham, who scored 86, alongside Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips, extended New Zealand's lead to 301 runs. The Kiwis, having secured game one with an eight-wicket victory, are poised for a maiden series triumph in India.

India's challenges were highlighted by Mitchell's precise spin attack, which dismantled their lineup after some resistance from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gill's attacking shots temporarily elevated hopes, but disciplined bowling from Santner and Glenn Phillips kept India on the back foot throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024