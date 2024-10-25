Santner's Stellar Spell Strengthens New Zealand's Grip on India

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner delivered a spectacular performance, claiming seven wickets to help dismiss India for 156 in their first innings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. At stumps on day two, the visitors reached 198-5, reinforcing their strong position in the series against India.

Remarkable batting from Tom Latham, who scored 86, alongside Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips, extended New Zealand's lead to 301 runs. The Kiwis, having secured game one with an eight-wicket victory, are poised for a maiden series triumph in India.

India's challenges were highlighted by Mitchell's precise spin attack, which dismantled their lineup after some resistance from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gill's attacking shots temporarily elevated hopes, but disciplined bowling from Santner and Glenn Phillips kept India on the back foot throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)