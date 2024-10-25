Left Menu

Pranavi Urs Shines in Hero Women’s Indian Open Amid Tough Competition

Pranavi Urs secured seventh place at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, while Hitaashee Bakshi achieved the day's best score with a four-under 68. Urs remained optimistic after Day 2, focusing on consistent play and patience. As nine Indian golfers advanced, Urs and Bakshi demonstrated remarkable poise on the DLF greens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pranavi Urs claimed seventh spot during the Hero Women's Indian Open on Friday, as fellow Indian golfer Hitaashee Bakshi delivered the day's standout performance with a solid four-under 68.

Bakshi, who excels at her home course DLF, defied challenging conditions, tying for 16th. Pranavi, at one-over 145, followed closely. Despite Chiara Tamburlini's struggles, Urs showcased consistency, focusing on patience for Day 3.

Notably, nine Indian golfers cut through to the weekend, including the seasoned Diksha Dagar. Urs remained strategically conservative, recalling earlier top 10 LET finishes, while Bakshi rebounded strongly following a difficult start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

