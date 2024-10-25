Left Menu

Star Players Sideline as India Announces Squads for Australia and South Africa Tours

India's cricket team announced its squads for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and the T20 series against South Africa. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are sidelined due to injuries, while Akash Deep steps in. New faces join the T20 squad under captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:30 IST
Star Indian cricketers Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav will miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy test series against Australia. Shami has yet to recover fully from an ankle injury, while Kuldeep's chronic groin issue rules him out of the squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

In their absence, India has named Akash Deep as the third seamer to accompany Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Kuldeep, on the other hand, will be under observation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the test series against New Zealand for a long-term solution to his recurring injury.

Additionally, the Indian team announced its T20 international squad for an upcoming four-match series against South Africa, kicking off on November 8 in Durban. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, which sees new additions like Ramandeep Singh and Yash Dayal, while injuries have kept all-rounders Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube on the sidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

