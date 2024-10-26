Max Verstappen: Beyond The Titles - A Call for Change in F1

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's triple world champion, remains at odds with Formula One's governing body post-sanction for a press conference outburst. In an exclusive Reuters interview, Verstappen emphasized the need for drivers to gain more influence, especially young aspirants, in shaping the sport's rules and policies.

Verstappen, who is en route to his fourth consecutive title, spoke candidly about his priorities, focusing on having fun rather than chasing numbers like an eight-title record. His unwavering perspective points to a desire for life balance and maximizing personal satisfaction over records.

With his dominance evident since 2022, Verstappen underscores a commitment to enjoying his career while it lasts. He discourages future frustration from longing for repeated victories, affirming instead a focus on overall life enjoyment and spending time with loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)