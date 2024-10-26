Left Menu

Max Verstappen: Beyond The Titles - A Call for Change in F1

Max Verstappen discusses his views on the lack of power Formula One drivers hold within the sport, advocating for voting rights. He reflects on his successful career, emphasizing personal fulfillment over numerical achievements. Verstappen is clear about his future priorities, emphasizing enjoyment and life beyond racing after his current successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:36 IST
Max Verstappen: Beyond The Titles - A Call for Change in F1
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's triple world champion, remains at odds with Formula One's governing body post-sanction for a press conference outburst. In an exclusive Reuters interview, Verstappen emphasized the need for drivers to gain more influence, especially young aspirants, in shaping the sport's rules and policies.

Verstappen, who is en route to his fourth consecutive title, spoke candidly about his priorities, focusing on having fun rather than chasing numbers like an eight-title record. His unwavering perspective points to a desire for life balance and maximizing personal satisfaction over records.

With his dominance evident since 2022, Verstappen underscores a commitment to enjoying his career while it lasts. He discourages future frustration from longing for repeated victories, affirming instead a focus on overall life enjoyment and spending time with loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024