Yuki Tsunoda Set for Red Bull Test Drive: A Honda-Backed Opportunity

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda is slated for a test drive with Formula One champions Red Bull Racing, following the 2023 season's conclusion. This move comes with support from departing engine partners Honda. The test will provide Tsunoda additional exposure and an opportunity to collaborate with Red Bull's engineering team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:34 IST
In a strategic maneuver supported by Honda, Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will test with the reigning Formula One champions Red Bull at the season's close, team boss Christian Horner announced. Honda, Red Bull's departing engine partner, has been instrumental in pushing for this development.

Tsunoda, currently racing for the Red Bull-owned team RB, has a contract extending into next year. His limited exposure to a Red Bull car has been restricted to a past demonstration run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The upcoming Abu Dhabi test will serve as a significant platform for him to showcase his potential in the RB20.

Christian Horner emphasized the importance of this opportunity for Tsunoda, a member of the junior team, during a press briefing at the Mexico City Grand Prix. By working closely with Red Bull Racing engineers, Tsunoda may prove his ability alongside seasoned drivers, addressing the potential reshuffling in the team's 2025 lineup.

