Musetti Upsets Zverev in Thrilling Erste Bank Open Clash

In a dramatic turn of events, No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev was eliminated from the Erste Bank Open after failing to capitalize on his lead against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.

Zverev initially dominated by winning the first set and gaining a significant lead in the second-set tiebreaker. However, Musetti orchestrated a remarkable comeback, ultimately defeating Zverev 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, thrilling spectators in a match that lasted over two and a half hours.

Also in noteworthy matches, Karen Khachanov secured a confident victory over Matteo Berrettini with a 6-1, 6-4 result, while Alex de Minaur advanced after capitalizing on numerous unforced errors to defeat Jakub Mensik.

(With inputs from agencies.)