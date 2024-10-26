Thrilling Battle in Pune: India’s Chase to Level Series Against New Zealand

In a gripping encounter in Pune, India made a promising start to their chase, reaching 81-1 by lunch on the third day of the second test against New Zealand. The hosts aim to score 359 to draw level in the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal played aggressively to remain unbeaten on 46, while Shubman Gill is steady at 22. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner claimed the significant wicket of Rohit Sharma for eight.

Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 255 in their second innings. Notably, captain Tom Latham scored 86, with crucial lower-order support securing a strong position for the visitors. They aspire for a historic series win in India. India's top successful home chase remains their 387-4 against England in 2008, but they now face daunting spinning conditions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India seeks to avoid their first home series defeat since 2012 and extend their record of 18 consecutive home series wins. Resuming at 198-5, New Zealand steadily increased their lead over 300. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tom Blundell for 41, marking his first wicket. Mitchell Santner's brave approach against Jadeja ended in a misjudged shot and catch. Tim Southee soon edged to Ravichandran Ashwin, with Rohit Sharma claiming the slip catch thrillingly. Washington Sundar's impressive catch further depleted New Zealand's batting, leaving Glenn Phillips unbeaten on 48.

