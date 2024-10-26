Pakistan's Spinners Decimate England in Series Finale

In a commanding performance, Pakistan's spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan spearheaded their team's victory against England in the decisive third test. Their combined efforts resulted in a comprehensive nine-wicket win, giving Pakistan a 2-1 series triumph.

The game had been leaning in favor of Pakistan since they took a valuable first-innings lead of 77 on a pitch where spinners from both camps played pivotal roles. Noman's remarkable figures of 6-42 and Sajid's supportive 4-69 helped dismiss England for a mere 112 runs in their second innings.

Needing just 36 runs to secure the series, Pakistan overcame the early wicket of Saim Ayub and achieved victory on the third day. The decisive performance of their spinners was crucial in claiming this memorable series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)