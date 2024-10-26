Left Menu

Pakistan's Spinners Decimate England in Series Finale

Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's stellar spin bowling led Pakistan to a decisive nine-wicket victory over England in the third test, clinching a 2-1 series win. Both spinners shone by restricting England to just 112 runs in their second innings, allowing Pakistan an easy path to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:35 IST
Pakistan's Spinners Decimate England in Series Finale
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a commanding performance, Pakistan's spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan spearheaded their team's victory against England in the decisive third test. Their combined efforts resulted in a comprehensive nine-wicket win, giving Pakistan a 2-1 series triumph.

The game had been leaning in favor of Pakistan since they took a valuable first-innings lead of 77 on a pitch where spinners from both camps played pivotal roles. Noman's remarkable figures of 6-42 and Sajid's supportive 4-69 helped dismiss England for a mere 112 runs in their second innings.

Needing just 36 runs to secure the series, Pakistan overcame the early wicket of Saim Ayub and achieved victory on the third day. The decisive performance of their spinners was crucial in claiming this memorable series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024