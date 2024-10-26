Left Menu

Pakistan Clinches Series Victory with Historic Turnaround Against England

Pakistan's spin duo, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, orchestrated a memorable 9-wicket win over England, securing a historic Test series victory at home. The decisive performance in Rawalpindi marked Pakistan's first home series triumph in four attempts, showcasing cricketing mastery against formidable English opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:17 IST
Pakistan Clinches Series Victory with Historic Turnaround Against England
Noman Ali and Sajid Khan (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, Pakistan secured a historic series victory against England, sealing a 2-1 win with a decisive 9-wicket triumph in the third Test. The Rawalpindi showdown saw records shattered, as Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's spin brilliance led Pakistan to a memorable achievement in front of home fans.

After over three years, Pakistan finally celebrated a Test series win on home soil, marking their first success in four consecutive home series. The series, which began with England's commanding win in Multan, saw Joe Root and Harry Brook initially steering the English innings with caution, but it was ultimately the relentless Pakistani spin duo that dismantled England's batting lineup.

Noman Ali ended the match with outstanding figures of 6/42, while Sajid Khan contributed crucially with a four-wicket haul. The stunning bowling performance left England reeling at 112, a total Pakistan chased down comfortably with minimal trouble, led by Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood, who sealed the victory in emphatic fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024