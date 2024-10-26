Pakistan Clinches Series Victory with Historic Turnaround Against England

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, Pakistan secured a historic series victory against England, sealing a 2-1 win with a decisive 9-wicket triumph in the third Test. The Rawalpindi showdown saw records shattered, as Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's spin brilliance led Pakistan to a memorable achievement in front of home fans.

After over three years, Pakistan finally celebrated a Test series win on home soil, marking their first success in four consecutive home series. The series, which began with England's commanding win in Multan, saw Joe Root and Harry Brook initially steering the English innings with caution, but it was ultimately the relentless Pakistani spin duo that dismantled England's batting lineup.

Noman Ali ended the match with outstanding figures of 6/42, while Sajid Khan contributed crucially with a four-wicket haul. The stunning bowling performance left England reeling at 112, a total Pakistan chased down comfortably with minimal trouble, led by Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood, who sealed the victory in emphatic fashion.

