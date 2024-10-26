Nico Echavarria Takes Lead with Stunning Eagle Finish at Zozo Championship
Nico Echavarria closed the third round of the Zozo Championship with a sensational eagle, securing a two-shot lead over Justin Thomas. Echavarria, aiming for another PGA Tour victory, is closely followed by Max Greyserman and others. Meanwhile, several top golfers remain far from contention.
- Country:
- Japan
Nico Echavarria displayed remarkable composure in the third round of the Zozo Championship, finishing with an impressive eagle on the 18th hole. His 5-under 65 score secured him a two-shot lead over Justin Thomas, setting the stage for an exciting final round.
Echavarria is eyeing his second PGA Tour victory, having previously triumphed in Puerto Rico last year. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour winner, seeks to end his victory drought since the 2022 PGA Championship.
With Max Greyserman trailing by three shots and a handful of other contenders like Kevin Yu and Rickie Fowler still in the mix, the competition remains fierce. However, defending champion Collin Morikawa and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama find themselves well off the pace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
