Historic Win: New Zealand Stuns India at Home

New Zealand clinched a historic series victory against India on Saturday, marking the first time in 12 years that the Indian cricket team has faced defeat at home. The Black Caps' triumph came as India was bowled out for 245 during their pursuit of a 359-run target, highlighting a significant win for visitors.

Mitchell Santner was the star for New Zealand, taking six wickets in this match and amassing 13 wickets across the series. His fellow spinner, Ajaz Patel, played a pivotal role in securing the victory by taking the last two Indian wickets, including that of Ravindra Jadeja, who showcased resistance with his 42-run effort.

This stunning result ended India's long-standing record of 18 successful home series wins, held since their loss to England in 2012. New Zealand's dominance was evident as they outperformed the hosts, with key contributions also coming from captain Tom Latham and timely efforts down the batting order.

