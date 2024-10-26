New Zealand Ends India's Home Dominance with Series Triumph

India's proud record of not losing a home test series since 2012 was shattered by New Zealand, who secured a 2-0 victory on Saturday. The comprehensive defeat, where cracks in India's batting lineup were exposed, raises alarms ahead of their challenging Australian tour.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham hailed the team's collective effort after taking over from Tim Southee. Despite India's struggles, the Black Caps dominated, with Mitchell Santner claiming a notable match haul of 13 wickets, emphasizing his crucial role on Pune's turning pitch.

This victory marks New Zealand as only the fourth team to win a test series in India since 1990. The outcome serves as a wake-up call for India, remaining atop the World Test Championship yet questioning their readiness for the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)