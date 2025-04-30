Columbia Student's Immigration Victory: A Stand for Free Speech
Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from U.S. immigration custody following a judge's decision. His arrest was linked to his pro-Palestinian protests, challenged under Trump's administration. The legal battle highlights a broader debate over immigration and free speech rights in the U.S.
Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi has been released from U.S. immigration custody after a judge granted him bail. His detention stemmed from participation in pro-Palestinian protests, drawing criticism for being an overreach by the Trump administration.
The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford, saw Mahdawi walk free from a Vermont courthouse to cheers from supporters. "Mohsen has committed no crime," said his ACLU attorney, emphasizing that his detention was based solely on his speech content.
The move has fueled a larger debate around the Trump administration's stance on student visas, particularly those linked to pro-Palestinian sentiments, raising concerns about the potential violation of free speech rights under the First Amendment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom
Deportation Showdown: Columbia Student's Citizenship Battle
Democrats Bracing for Legal Battles Amid Trump Administration Tensions