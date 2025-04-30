Columbia Student's Immigration Victory: A Stand for Free Speech

Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi has been released from U.S. immigration custody after a judge granted him bail. His detention stemmed from participation in pro-Palestinian protests, drawing criticism for being an overreach by the Trump administration.

The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford, saw Mahdawi walk free from a Vermont courthouse to cheers from supporters. "Mohsen has committed no crime," said his ACLU attorney, emphasizing that his detention was based solely on his speech content.

The move has fueled a larger debate around the Trump administration's stance on student visas, particularly those linked to pro-Palestinian sentiments, raising concerns about the potential violation of free speech rights under the First Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)