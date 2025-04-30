Empowering Through Enumeration: A Step Towards Social Justice

The Union Cabinet has approved a significant move towards social justice with the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming population census. Union Minister Virendra Kumar asserted that this decision will empower marginalized communities and aid in their journey towards self-reliance.

The approval follows demands from opposition parties and various states for a comprehensive caste census. Minister Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to addressing the needs of socially and economically deprived sections, calling the decision 'historic'.

Addressing concerns, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promised that the national caste census would be carried out transparently, countering previous doubts over state-level surveys. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)