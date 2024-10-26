Left Menu

Hyderabad FC Dazzles with Dominant ISL Victory

Hyderabad FC secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Mohammedan SC, marking their first win in the Indian Super League season. Allan Paulista's stellar brace, coupled with goals from Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas, ensured a dominant performance. Despite Mohammedan SC’s possession, they couldn't overcome Hyderabad’s strong play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:36 IST
Hyderabad FC Dazzles with Dominant ISL Victory
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad FC delivered an impressive performance to secure their first Indian Super League victory of the season with a 4-0 win over Mohammedan SC. Key player Allan Paulista scored twice, capitalizing on early defensive errors by the opposition.

Stefan Sapic contributed with a powerful header, while Parag Shrivas added to the tally, demonstrating Hyderabad's robust attacking strategy. Despite Mohammedan SC making strategic changes and maintaining possession, they were unable to break through Hyderabad's defense.

The match highlighted Hyderabad FC's quick succession of goals, achieving the second-fastest 3-0 lead in ISL history. Mohammedan SC's attempts at recovery were thwarted, allowing Hyderabad FC to celebrate a clean sheet and a promising start to their season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024