Hyderabad FC Dazzles with Dominant ISL Victory

Hyderabad FC delivered an impressive performance to secure their first Indian Super League victory of the season with a 4-0 win over Mohammedan SC. Key player Allan Paulista scored twice, capitalizing on early defensive errors by the opposition.

Stefan Sapic contributed with a powerful header, while Parag Shrivas added to the tally, demonstrating Hyderabad's robust attacking strategy. Despite Mohammedan SC making strategic changes and maintaining possession, they were unable to break through Hyderabad's defense.

The match highlighted Hyderabad FC's quick succession of goals, achieving the second-fastest 3-0 lead in ISL history. Mohammedan SC's attempts at recovery were thwarted, allowing Hyderabad FC to celebrate a clean sheet and a promising start to their season.

(With inputs from agencies.)