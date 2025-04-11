Tragedy Strikes Before Copa Libertadores Match
Two fans died as a result of a stampede before a Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza near Santiago's estadio Monumental. A protective fence was torn down, trapping victims beneath. The match was later suspended amid unrelated fan protests interrupting play at the 70-minute mark.
- Country:
- Chile
Tragedy struck before the Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Brazil's Fortaleza near Santiago, leaving two fans dead. Local prosecutor reports indicate that a group of fans attempted to force entry into the stadium, causing a protective fence to collapse, trapping them underneath.
Eastern Flagrancy Prosecutor Francisco Morales explained that fans tried entering via Casa Alba, a nearby building. Authorities are investigating whether police actions contributed to the fatalities. One person died at the site, while the second succumbed at a nearby clinic.
Following the incident, the match, which was tied at 0-0, was suspended at the 70-minute mark due to unrelated fan protests. Fortaleza players sought shelter, while Colo Colo's team, captained by Esteban Pavez and Arturo Vidal, attempted to pacify the crowd. CONMEBOL expressed condolences to the victims' families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust': A Tale of Redemption and Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes Again: Fire Devastates Closed Turkish Ski Resort Hotel
Tragedy at Lucknow Rehabilitation Centre: Food Poisoning Allegations Surface
Tragedy in Reasi: Justice and Support Amidst Terror Aftermath
Tragedy in Pune: Bus Driver Arrested for Deadly Fire