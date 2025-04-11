Anker Raises Prices Amid Intensifying China-U.S. Trade War

China's prominent Amazon seller Anker has significantly adjusted its pricing strategy on U.S. platforms by elevating prices on one-fifth of its products. This move comes in response to the rising import tariffs implemented by the U.S. government targeting Chinese goods.

The price adjustments, mostly recorded after President Trump's announcement of increased duties, show an average hike of 18% on 127 Anker products. Data from SmartScout indicates a strong correlation between the tariff escalation and the price changes.

Compounded by China's retaliatory tariff measures, the intensifying trade war has resulted in wider implications for e-commerce. With its robust market position and competitive advantage, Anker considers venturing into markets in Europe and Southeast Asia to mitigate U.S. tariff impacts.

