Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari is strategically positioned in the Formula One constructors' title race, according to team principal Fred Vasseur. Following an impressive performance at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Carlos Sainz secured pole position, Ferrari is closing in on defending champions Red Bull and current leaders McLaren.

Vasseur highlights Ferrari's under-the-radar status amidst the competition, as Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc prepare to capitalize on their starting positions. With both drivers well-placed for success, Ferrari hopes to accumulate valuable points to move up in the standings.

As Sainz leaves for Williams next season, his focus remains on ensuring maximum points for Ferrari, understanding the impact of every win. Meanwhile, Vasseur relishes the attention on rival teams, allowing Ferrari to operate without pressure.

