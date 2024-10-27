Left Menu

Celebrating David Warner: Cricket's Dynamic Dynamo Turns 38

Australian cricket legend David Warner turns 38, leaving behind a legacy of nearly 19,000 international runs, 49 centuries, and multiple world titles. Known for his aggressive batting style, Warner has been a star in all formats, holding records in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, as well as in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:45 IST
Celebrating David Warner: Cricket's Dynamic Dynamo Turns 38
David Warner (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian cricket icon David Warner celebrated his 38th birthday this Sunday, marking a remarkable career filled with numerous records and achievements. Known for his aggressive top-order performances, Warner's contribution to the sport is cemented with his participation in multiple World Cup winning teams.

Warner's entry into international cricket was groundbreaking, arriving on the scene without prior first-class experience. Across 112 Test matches, he amassed 8,786 runs, attaining an average of 44.59. In ODIs, his tally stands at 6,932 runs with a comparable average of 45.30. In T20Is, his aggressive approach yielded 3,277 runs, securing his position as Australia's highest run-scorer in this format.

Beyond national duties, Warner made waves in the T20 leagues, notably the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he remains the top run-scorer among overseas players. His IPL achievements include leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory in 2016 and securing the Orange Cap thrice. Warner's contribution continues to inspire many young cricketers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024