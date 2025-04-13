Left Menu

Jaiswal's Stellar Knock Propels Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal's second half-century of the season propelled Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 173 for 4 against RCB in their IPL match. Jaiswal's partnerships with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag established a strong foundation, while Dhruv Jurel's late innings ensured a decent total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:18 IST
Jaiswal's Stellar Knock Propels Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, showcasing formidable batting prowess, scored a commendable 75 off 47 balls, contributing significantly to Rajasthan Royals' total of 173 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Sunday IPL encounter.

Jaiswal's innings featured robust partnerships, beginning with a 49-run stand alongside captain Sanju Samson and a vital 56-run collaboration with the promising Riyan Parag, helping solidify RR's innings on a challenging home track.

Despite being dismissed LBW by Josh Hazlewood, Jaiswal's performance, along with Dhruv Jurel's brisk 35, ensured a competitive total. RCB, opting to bowl first, fielded an unchanged lineup as RR strategically replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi with Wanindu Hasaranga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025