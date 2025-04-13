Jaiswal's Stellar Knock Propels Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash
Yashasvi Jaiswal's second half-century of the season propelled Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 173 for 4 against RCB in their IPL match. Jaiswal's partnerships with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag established a strong foundation, while Dhruv Jurel's late innings ensured a decent total.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, showcasing formidable batting prowess, scored a commendable 75 off 47 balls, contributing significantly to Rajasthan Royals' total of 173 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Sunday IPL encounter.
Jaiswal's innings featured robust partnerships, beginning with a 49-run stand alongside captain Sanju Samson and a vital 56-run collaboration with the promising Riyan Parag, helping solidify RR's innings on a challenging home track.
Despite being dismissed LBW by Josh Hazlewood, Jaiswal's performance, along with Dhruv Jurel's brisk 35, ensured a competitive total. RCB, opting to bowl first, fielded an unchanged lineup as RR strategically replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi with Wanindu Hasaranga.
