South Africa's Springboks Tackle November Without Star Damian Willemse

Damian Willemse of South Africa is out for the November internationals due to a groin injury. He is replaced by Cameron Hanekom, making his first team appearance. Coach Rassie Erasmus notes Willemse's recent form and feels for his missed season, but is eager to see Hanekom's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:48 IST
South Africa's rugby scene faces a shake-up as utility back Damian Willemse is sidelined from the November internationals because of a groin injury. He will be replaced in the squad by loose forward Cameron Hanekom, who has earned his first call-up to the national team.

Despite double World Cup winner Willemse's recent standout performances for the Stormers, where he was selected to cover various positions, Coach Rassie Erasmus made the switch following Willemse's injury during a United Rugby Championship match against the Glasgow Warriors. In his stead, Hanekom, who is also eligible to play for Wales, joins the squad.

Expressing empathy for Willemse missing another season, Erasmus commented, "Damian has been in great form, and we feel for him after missing out on all 10 Test matches this season due to a finger injury." However, Erasmus expressed enthusiasm about Hanekom's potential contribution, stating confidence in the team's depth among backs, necessitating the addition of another forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

