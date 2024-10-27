Frankie Muniz: From Sitcom Star to NASCAR Driver

Frankie Muniz, widely known for his role in the hit sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle,' transitioned to full-time NASCAR racing, finishing 33rd in his first Truck Series race on Saturday. Despite facing mechanical setbacks, Muniz expressed confidence in his team's capabilities moving forward.

Muniz, at 38, is embarking on a full-time racing career with Reaume Brothers Racing, having previously competed in two Truck Series races this season. He qualified 31st in the recent race, indicating the challenging nature of his new venture.

Muniz's perseverance is evident as he aims to secure consistent top-20 finishes, acknowledging the high level of competition. His long-standing passion for racing includes notable experiences like driving the pace car at the 2001 Daytona 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)