Left Menu

Frankie Muniz: From Sitcom Star to NASCAR Driver

Frankie Muniz, known for his role in 'Malcolm in the Middle,' finished 33rd in his first Truck Series race as he embarks on a full-time NASCAR racing career. Despite mechanical issues in the race, Muniz remains optimistic about achieving success in the series as a full-time driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Homestead | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:08 IST
Frankie Muniz: From Sitcom Star to NASCAR Driver
  • Country:
  • United States

Frankie Muniz, widely known for his role in the hit sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle,' transitioned to full-time NASCAR racing, finishing 33rd in his first Truck Series race on Saturday. Despite facing mechanical setbacks, Muniz expressed confidence in his team's capabilities moving forward.

Muniz, at 38, is embarking on a full-time racing career with Reaume Brothers Racing, having previously competed in two Truck Series races this season. He qualified 31st in the recent race, indicating the challenging nature of his new venture.

Muniz's perseverance is evident as he aims to secure consistent top-20 finishes, acknowledging the high level of competition. His long-standing passion for racing includes notable experiences like driving the pace car at the 2001 Daytona 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024