Yomif Kejelcha Sets New Half Marathon World Record

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha shattered the men's half marathon world record, completing the race in 57 minutes and 30 seconds at the Medio Maraton de Valencia in Spain. Kejelcha, at 27, surpassed the previous record set by Kenya's Jacop Kiplimo in 2021 during his sixth half marathon attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:39 IST
Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha broke the men's half marathon world record on Sunday, with an impressive time of 57 minutes and 30 seconds at the Medio Maraton de Valencia in Spain. He improved the prior record set by Kenyan runner Jacop Kiplimo in 2021 by one second.

The 27-year-old Kejelcha, in only his sixth competitive half marathon, demonstrated strategic racing by staying behind the pacemakers until the three-kilometre mark. At that point, he accelerated to leave fellow competitors Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech from Kenya behind.

Kejelcha, known for holding the world indoor mile record, continues to make his mark in long-distance running, capturing a notable victory in Spain, an achievement that further solidifies his status in the athletics world.

