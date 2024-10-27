Left Menu

PCB Shakes Up Central Contracts: Afridi Demoted, Upcoming Talent Recognized

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reshuffled its central contracts, demoting Shaheen Shah Afridi from Category A to B and excluding senior players Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Osama Mir. Notably, five emerging cricketers received contracts for the first time, signifying a focus on nurturing new talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:45 IST
In a significant reshuffling of its central contracts, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demoted pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from Category A to B. The board also chose not to offer contracts to seasoned players Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Osama Mir for the 2024-25 season.

Despite guiding the team to a remarkable 2-1 series win over England, Test captain Shan Masood remains in Category B. The PCB awarded central contracts to 25 players, a slight reduction from the 27 contracted last year, following a meticulous evaluation of their performances, fitness, and conduct over the past year.

This year, the PCB is shifting focus towards rewarding emerging talent, offering central contracts to five players for the first time, including Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas Afridi, who have been placed in Category D. Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, expected to captain the white ball formats, have secured the top-tier contracts.

