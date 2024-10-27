MS Dhoni Teases a Possible Return for IPL 2025

Left Menu

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has hinted at a return for IPL 2025, aiming to enjoy the remaining years of his cricket career. Amid speculation about his future after handing over captaincy, Dhoni may be retained by CSK as an uncapped player due to a new rule.

Updated: 27-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:16 IST
MS Dhoni, former captain of the Chennai Super Kings, has stirred excitement among cricket fans by hinting at a potential return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. Speaking at a promotional event in Goa, Dhoni expressed his eagerness to enjoy the remaining years of his cricketing career.

Speculation regarding Dhoni's future has been rife since he stepped down from captaincy and began batting lower in the order. With franchises needing to submit their retained player lists by October 31, Dhoni may benefit from a new rule that classifies players retired from international cricket for five years as uncapped, potentially allowing CSK to retain him.

Dhoni explained his decision to bat lower, emphasizing on-giving game-time to young Indian players ahead of the T20 World Cup. Reflecting on Test cricket, he hailed the current result-oriented approach and stressed the significance of achieving a result in matches, moving beyond the outdated draw outcomes that once dominated the game.

