Thriller Matches See Man United's Loss and Cole Palmer's Magic

Manchester United faced a disappointing 2-1 loss to West Ham in the Premier League, missing crucial opportunities and conceding a stoppage-time penalty. This result heaps additional pressure on manager Erik ten Hag as his team languishes in 14th place.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Cole Palmer displayed his exceptional playmaking skills in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Newcastle. Palmer contributed an impressive assist and scored the decisive goal, solidifying his role in Chelsea's success this season.

In other results, Crystal Palace achieved their first win of the league campaign by narrowly defeating Tottenham, while Arsenal prepared to host title contenders Liverpool in an anticipated showdown.

