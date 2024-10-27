Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects on Defeat As India Women Clash with New Zealand Levels Series

India Women's cricket team trails New Zealand after a 59-run loss in the second ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The result places the series in a decisive 1-1 tie, with the concluding match scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted missed opportunities, citing excessive runs and dropped catches as factors contributing to their defeat. Despite efforts from Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor, India fell short in chasing the target set by the visitors.

New Zealand posted 259/9, led by Sophie Devine's stellar 79 runs. Radha Yadav led India's bowling with four wickets. In reply, India managed 183 runs, with highlights from Yadav and Thakor. Harmanpreet stressed batting improvements for the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)