Left Menu

Carlos Sainz Triumphs in Dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz secured a victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix after Max Verstappen was penalized for his driving. The win narrowed Verstappen's lead and marked Ferrari's first Mexican Grand Prix win since 1990. Stewards penalized Verstappen for dangerous driving against Lando Norris, sparking further controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 03:45 IST
Carlos Sainz Triumphs in Dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari captured a thrilling victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. The race was marked by controversy as Red Bull's Max Verstappen faced penalties for aggressive driving against McLaren's Lando Norris. Verstappen's penalties dropped him to sixth place, narrowing his championship lead to 47 points.

The dramatic event saw Verstappen penalized with two 10-second punishments, causing him to fall from his front-row start to battle back from 15th. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc bolstered the team's success with a third-place finish, earning an additional point for the fastest lap.

The Grand Prix was transformative for Ferrari, earning its first Mexican win since 1990 and the fourth career win for Sainz, soon to join Williams. McLaren maintained the top position in the constructors' standings, though their lead shrunk to 29 points over Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024