Carlos Sainz Triumphs in Dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari captured a thrilling victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. The race was marked by controversy as Red Bull's Max Verstappen faced penalties for aggressive driving against McLaren's Lando Norris. Verstappen's penalties dropped him to sixth place, narrowing his championship lead to 47 points.

The dramatic event saw Verstappen penalized with two 10-second punishments, causing him to fall from his front-row start to battle back from 15th. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc bolstered the team's success with a third-place finish, earning an additional point for the fastest lap.

The Grand Prix was transformative for Ferrari, earning its first Mexican win since 1990 and the fourth career win for Sainz, soon to join Williams. McLaren maintained the top position in the constructors' standings, though their lead shrunk to 29 points over Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)