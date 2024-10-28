Left Menu

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed 14 female players to one-year contracts, aiming to bolster prospects in international tournaments. This move comes after their strong performance at the Women's T20 World Cup. Additionally, CWI renewed contracts for 90 male players, summing up to 164 contracted cricketers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:09 IST
CWI Empowers Female Cricket with New Player Contracts

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is taking significant strides towards boosting the region's female cricket scene by signing 14 players to one-year contracts, as announced on Sunday. This initiative is part of CWI's broader strategy to elevate the prospects of its teams in the international arena.

The timing of these contracts is notable, coming shortly after the West Indies' commendable advancement to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals, where their campaign concluded with a defeat to New Zealand. Expressing the institution's commitment, CWI director Miles Bascombe emphasized the importance of nurturing regional talent.

Among the newly contracted athletes are Melicia Clarke, Kimberley Anthony, and several others from diverse territories within the West Indies. Concurrently, CWI has also renewed contracts for 90 male players, extending its support to both senior and academy ranks, illustrating a comprehensive approach to cricket development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

