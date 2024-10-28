CWI Empowers Female Cricket with New Player Contracts

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is taking significant strides towards boosting the region's female cricket scene by signing 14 players to one-year contracts, as announced on Sunday. This initiative is part of CWI's broader strategy to elevate the prospects of its teams in the international arena.

The timing of these contracts is notable, coming shortly after the West Indies' commendable advancement to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals, where their campaign concluded with a defeat to New Zealand. Expressing the institution's commitment, CWI director Miles Bascombe emphasized the importance of nurturing regional talent.

Among the newly contracted athletes are Melicia Clarke, Kimberley Anthony, and several others from diverse territories within the West Indies. Concurrently, CWI has also renewed contracts for 90 male players, extending its support to both senior and academy ranks, illustrating a comprehensive approach to cricket development in the region.

