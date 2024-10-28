Norris Challenges Verstappen in Mexico City Grand Prix Shocker

In a dramatic turn of events during the Mexico City Grand Prix, McLaren driver Lando Norris remarked that Red Bull's Max Verstappen received 'what he had coming to him' after the championship leader suffered two 10-second penalties, finishing sixth.

The result has rekindled Norris's championship aspirations, leaving him 47 points behind Verstappen with four rounds still to race. 'I enter every race expecting a fierce battle with Max,' Norris admitted to reporters, acknowledging the challenges posed by Verstappen's competitive nature.

The penalties were levied for forcing Norris off track and gaining an advantage in separate incidents. While Verstappen appeared poised for another title win earlier in the season, Norris's recent performances have cast doubt on the outcome, especially after past confrontations between the two in Texas and now in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)