Left Menu

PSG Dominates Marseille: Title Race Intensifies in French League

Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of the French league, defeating Marseille 3-0 in a match marked by a red card and an own goal. Marseille's loss leaves them six points behind PSG. Despite fielding a full squad, Marseille struggled under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:45 IST
PSG Dominates Marseille: Title Race Intensifies in French League
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain surged to the top of the French league standings with a commanding 3-0 victory against Marseille, which faltered in its first significant test of the season. The match's turning points included a first-half own goal and a red card.

A victory could have seen Marseille draw level with PSG, but instead, the third-place team finds itself six points adrift of the champions. The loss, exacerbated by mistakes and a lack of leadership, was met with visible frustration from Marseille fans, with some leaving Stade Velodrome early.

Despite having a full squad at his disposal, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi couldn't prevent the defeat. Meanwhile, former PSG player Adrien Rabiot faced a sharp PSG side that capitalized early through João Neves, and further goals cemented PSG's dominance in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024