PSG Dominates Marseille: Title Race Intensifies in French League

Paris Saint-Germain surged to the top of the French league standings with a commanding 3-0 victory against Marseille, which faltered in its first significant test of the season. The match's turning points included a first-half own goal and a red card.

A victory could have seen Marseille draw level with PSG, but instead, the third-place team finds itself six points adrift of the champions. The loss, exacerbated by mistakes and a lack of leadership, was met with visible frustration from Marseille fans, with some leaving Stade Velodrome early.

Despite having a full squad at his disposal, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi couldn't prevent the defeat. Meanwhile, former PSG player Adrien Rabiot faced a sharp PSG side that capitalized early through João Neves, and further goals cemented PSG's dominance in the game.

