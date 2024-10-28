Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Triumphs at CII Sports Business Awards 2024

The Pro Kabaddi League was awarded 'Best Sports League of the Year' at the CII Sports Business Awards 2024 in New Delhi. The recognition highlights the league's role in promoting kabaddi and enhancing India's sports landscape ahead of its 11th season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:14 IST
Sports Business Awards 2024 (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clinched the prestigious 'Best Sports League of the Year' award at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Sports Business Awards 2024, held in New Delhi. The accolade coincides with the launch of PKL's highly anticipated 11th season.

CII's pioneering initiative acknowledges remarkable innovations in the sports business sphere. The award underscores PKL's significant contribution to the Indian sports ecosystem and its pivotal role in popularizing kabaddi. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, celebrated the achievement, affirming that the recognition marks the relentless efforts channelled into making PKL a success since its 2014 inception.

Director Charu Sharma commended the league's transformation into a reputable entity, attributing its achievements to Mashal Sports' dedication. The recognition at CII aligns with India's growing sports sector ambitions, as seen with the draft National Sports Policy 2024. Furthermore, Puneri Paltan, the defending champion, also shone at the awards, acknowledged for their grassroots efforts through the 'Yuva Paltan' initiative, fostering young talents like Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

