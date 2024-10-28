Left Menu

Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag Amid Season Struggles

Manchester United has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag following a series of disappointing performances that have left the club 14th in the Premier League. Ruud van Nistelrooy will temporarily take over as manager while the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:17 IST
Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag Amid Season Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag after a string of lackluster performances this season. The club is currently sitting 14th in the Premier League and has failed to secure any victories in European competitions.

The decision to dismiss Ten Hag came after a unanimous vote, as the team's poor form continued despite an extensive investment in new players. Ruud van Nistelrooy, United's assistant coach and former striker, will step in as interim manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Appointed in April 2022, Ten Hag managed to secure two domestic trophies during his tenure but faced increased pressure after last season's disappointing finishes. As Manchester United seeks a fresh start, they aim to regain their winning momentum in the Premiership and European competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024