Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag Amid Season Struggles

Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag after a string of lackluster performances this season. The club is currently sitting 14th in the Premier League and has failed to secure any victories in European competitions.

The decision to dismiss Ten Hag came after a unanimous vote, as the team's poor form continued despite an extensive investment in new players. Ruud van Nistelrooy, United's assistant coach and former striker, will step in as interim manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Appointed in April 2022, Ten Hag managed to secure two domestic trophies during his tenure but faced increased pressure after last season's disappointing finishes. As Manchester United seeks a fresh start, they aim to regain their winning momentum in the Premiership and European competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)