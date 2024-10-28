Left Menu

Manchester United's Search for the Next Tactical Maestro

Manchester United dismissed Erik ten Hag after lackluster progress, considering candidates like Ruud van Nistelrooy and Xavi Hernandez. Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank are contenders, along with Ipswich's Kieran McKenna. Each candidate offers unique styles to transform United's fortunes as they seek to regain Premier League dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:31 IST
Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag, citing insufficient progress during his tenure. The club is now actively seeking a replacement to fill one of the most challenging roles in the Premier League.

Among the leading candidates is Ruud van Nistelrooy, a club icon, who has coaching experience both as an assistant at United and as a successful manager with PSV Eindhoven. Also in the fray is Xavi Hernandez, known for his strategic prowess acquired from managing top clubs, although his recent departure from Barcelona marks a period of reflection.

Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank bring distinct managerial philosophies to the table, while Kieran McKenna is a burgeoning talent with an aggressive tactical approach. Each candidate offers their skills and strategies aiming to reinvigorate United, a team struggling to rediscover its glory days post-Ferguson era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

