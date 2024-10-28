Premier League Clash: Nottingham Forest and Chelsea Fined Over Mass Confrontation

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have faced financial penalties following a heated altercation between players during a Premier League match, according to an FA announcement on Monday. Forest has been fined £125,000, while Chelsea faces a £40,000 penalty.

The FA charged both clubs for failing to control their players, who acted improperly and provocatively in the 88th minute of their October 6 clash at Stamford Bridge. The incident was triggered by a challenge from Forest's Neco Williams on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, deeply escalating tensions.

The fracas involved numerous players and substitutes, escalating into a physical exchange before referee Chris Kavanagh restored order. This match also saw 11 yellow cards distributed. Additionally, Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, received a five-match ban for misconduct in a separate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)