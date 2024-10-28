Left Menu

Premier League Clash: Nottingham Forest and Chelsea Fined Over Mass Confrontation

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea were penalized by the FA after their players' involvement in a massive on-field confrontation during a game earlier this month. The FA fined Forest £125,000 and Chelsea £40,000. The incident occurred during a Premier League match on October 6, following a contentious challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:36 IST
Premier League Clash: Nottingham Forest and Chelsea Fined Over Mass Confrontation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have faced financial penalties following a heated altercation between players during a Premier League match, according to an FA announcement on Monday. Forest has been fined £125,000, while Chelsea faces a £40,000 penalty.

The FA charged both clubs for failing to control their players, who acted improperly and provocatively in the 88th minute of their October 6 clash at Stamford Bridge. The incident was triggered by a challenge from Forest's Neco Williams on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, deeply escalating tensions.

The fracas involved numerous players and substitutes, escalating into a physical exchange before referee Chris Kavanagh restored order. This match also saw 11 yellow cards distributed. Additionally, Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, received a five-match ban for misconduct in a separate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024