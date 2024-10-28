Left Menu

JLN Stadium Set for ISL Clash Despite Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:12 IST
JLN Stadium (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is in prime condition for the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC, as confirmed by Sports Authority of India (SAI). SAI addressed concerns following media reports on the recent Diljit Dosanjh concert held at the arena. Organisers had rented the stadium until October 28 for post-event cleaning, ensuring its readiness for the upcoming match.

SAI Media clarified that only young athletes training under the 'Come and Play' Scheme use the venue currently, as it is the off-season for other athletes. With no ongoing camps for elite, junior, or sub-junior athletes at the stadium, preparations for the ISL match are proceeding smoothly.

The Diljit Dosanjh concert saw an attendance of about 70,000 over two days, and the cleaning process has been completed. Meanwhile, in the ISL, the game between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC concluded in a 1-1 draw. Roy Krishna and Nikolaos Karelis scored crucial goals for their teams as tactical battles unfolded on the pitch. Despite being reduced to ten men, Odisha FC held on for a draw, with notable performances from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

