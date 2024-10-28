Rani Rampal: An Icon of Excellence Bids Farewell to Hockey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on her illustrious career, following her decision to retire from the sport. Announcing her retirement, Rani concludes a 15-year journey, leaving the hockey world as one of India's most distinguished players.

PM Modi extended his congratulations to the 29-year-old, who was instrumental during India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. He noted that her number 28 jersey became a symbol of superior skill and prolific scoring. "Though it won't grace the field again, the memories it brought remains," he expressed in a letter to Rani.

Remembering Rani's leadership, Modi remarked on her legacy in guiding India through critical stages, notably the Tokyo Olympics, which resonated with fans and aspiring players. Over her career, Rani scored 205 goals in 254 appearances for India, earning prestigious awards, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri.

Praised for her young debut, Rani's forward play introduced a dynamic energy to the team, forging defenses with impressive precision. Modi highlighted her vital role across multiple Asia Cup editions and international tournaments, creating moments cherished by hockey enthusiasts.

Hailing her as an ambassador of India's Nari Shakti, Modi appreciated her benchmark-setting achievements that inspire the next generation of players. Post-retirement, Rani aims to mentor future talents as she assumes the role of Women's Mentor and Indian Coach of Soorma Hockey Club in the new Hockey India League starting December.

Modi found solace in Rani's continued association with the game, enabling upcoming players to learn from a veteran. "Congratulations on an extraordinary career, and all the best for your future endeavors," said the Prime Minister, celebrating her legacy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)