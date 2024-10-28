Controversy Erupts at SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final

The semi-final clash of the SAFF Women's Championship in Kathmandu between India and Nepal took a disturbing turn as controversial refereeing decisions fueled tensions. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) acknowledged the professionalism of the Indian team under these tough conditions and vowed to address the incident formally with SAFF to avoid future disruptions.

In a statement, AIFF emphasized, "For us, the safety of players and staff is paramount." The federation pointed to a similar incident involving the U19 women's team in a past tournament, urging improvements in crowd control and officiating standards at crucial matches. Tensions in the game escalated after contentious decisions outraged the Nepalese fans.

Notably, a potential handball penalty went unaddressed, angering the crowd. Further fuel was added when Nepal's Rekha Poudel received a second yellow card for a controversial high-footed challenge, resulting in her expulsion. Despite the setbacks, India scored but eventually lost in a penalty shootout after a prolonged match filled with technical disputes and crowd unrest, ending their championship run.

(With inputs from agencies.)