Ballon d'Or: The Pinnacle of Football Excellence

The Ballon d'Or has been the ultimate accolade in world football since its inception in 1956. With Rodri clinching the 2024 title, a lineage of football legends has been cultivated over the decades.

Legendary names such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have become synonymous with the award, with Messi taking home the trophy a record number of times.

While the award was halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it continues to symbolize unmatched football prowess on a global scale. The ceremony not only celebrates talent but also reveres an enduring passion for the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)