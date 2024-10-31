Napoli's Unbeaten Run Faces Atalanta Challenge in Serie A Clash

Napoli, rejuvenated under former Italy coach Antonio Conte, find themselves at the top of Serie A with a nine-game unbeaten streak. The Neapolitan side, famous for its defensive prowess, faces a stern test on Sunday against third-placed Atalanta, the league's highest-scoring team.

Inter Milan, currently second, eyes a swift victory over relegation-struck Venezia as they prepare for a crucial showdown with Napoli. With mounting pressure to stay on Napoli's trail, Inter's clash against lowly Venezia offers a significant chance to close their four-point gap.

Juventus looks to shake off their lackluster streak with a triumph over Udinese, following disappointing draws against Parma and Inter. Despite standing fourth with 18 points, Juve has a history of drawing matches, a trend they hope to reverse starting this Saturday.

