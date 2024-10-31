Napoli's Unbeaten Run Faces Atalanta Challenge in Serie A Clash
Revitalized Napoli, led by coach Antonio Conte, aim to secure their Serie A top spot against high-scoring Atalanta. Napoli boasts a strong defense, while Atalanta, featuring top scorer Mateo Retegui, poses a significant challenge. Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Juventus seek to maintain their positions against Venezia and Udinese respectively.
Napoli, rejuvenated under former Italy coach Antonio Conte, find themselves at the top of Serie A with a nine-game unbeaten streak. The Neapolitan side, famous for its defensive prowess, faces a stern test on Sunday against third-placed Atalanta, the league's highest-scoring team.
Inter Milan, currently second, eyes a swift victory over relegation-struck Venezia as they prepare for a crucial showdown with Napoli. With mounting pressure to stay on Napoli's trail, Inter's clash against lowly Venezia offers a significant chance to close their four-point gap.
Juventus looks to shake off their lackluster streak with a triumph over Udinese, following disappointing draws against Parma and Inter. Despite standing fourth with 18 points, Juve has a history of drawing matches, a trend they hope to reverse starting this Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)